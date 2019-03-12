Grandma Hugs

Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The relationship between a grandmother and her grandchild is special. Bestselling author Hannah C. Hall has written this board book to celebrate precious time spent together. Hall’s lively verse and illustrations by Aleksandra Szmidt depict typical moments between a grandma and grandchild-from trips to the park to cozy story times, from playing with toys to baking cookies. Whether they live nearby or miles apart, grandmas and little ones will love this book all about their special bond.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Family / Multigenerational

On Sale: July 16th 2019

Price: $6.99 / $9.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 20

ISBN-13: 9780824956974

Board book
