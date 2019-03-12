Grandma Hugs



The relationship between a grandmother and her grandchild is special. Bestselling author Hannah C. Hall has written this board book to celebrate precious time spent together. Hall’s lively verse and illustrations by Aleksandra Szmidt depict typical moments between a grandma and grandchild-from trips to the park to cozy story times, from playing with toys to baking cookies. Whether they live nearby or miles apart, grandmas and little ones will love this book all about their special bond.