Della Ross Ferreri
Della Ross Ferreri is a French teacher and the author of picture books, board books, and early readers. Her stories and poems have appeared in children’s magazines such as Highlights, High Five, and Ladybug, and she helps to organize local writing workshops and conferences. Della lives in New York with her husband, three children, and two guinea pigs.Read More
