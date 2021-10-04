JaNay Brown-Wood

JaNay Brown-Wood, PhD is an award-winning children’s author, poet, educator, and scholar. Her first children’s book Imani’s Moon won the NAESP Children’s Book of the Year Award and was featured on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show, and her second book Grandma’s Tiny House: A Counting Story! won the CELI Read Aloud Book Award. She also has several poems published in Highlights for Kids, Highlights High Five, and the poetry anthology Thanku: Poems of Gratitude (Lerner/Millbrook, 2019). JaNay lives in California with her husband Catrayel, her daughter Vivian, and their two turtles.



Rob Justus is a former market researcher turned picture book author/illustrator and graphic novelist. He lives in Ottawa, Canada, with his family. To this day he's not sure which is his favorite Crayola: Red Violet or Magenta. His young son definitely prefers the taste of the orange ones.