TaKiyah Wallace-McMillian
TaKiyah Wallace-McMillian is a photographer and the founder and executive director of Brown Girls Do Ballet, a philanthropic organization that works to increase the participation of underrepresented populations in ballet programs through organizing and arranging ballet performances, photo exhibitions, and providing resources and scholarships to assist young girls in their ballet development and training. TaKiyah's photographs have been featured in The Washington Post, HuffPo, Pointe Magazine, Madame Noir and more. She is a former Gifted-Education teacher (16 years), television host, and is the Owner/Photographer of Some Sweet Photography. She lives in Dallas, Texas with her family.
By the Author
The Color of Dance
From the photographer behind the Instagram sensation Brown Girls Do Ballet, this stunning coffee-table book showcases breathtaking images of ballerinas of color of all ages and levels –…