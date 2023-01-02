Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

The Color of Dance
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Color of Dance

A Celebration of Diversity and Inclusion in the World of Ballet

by TaKiyah Wallace-McMillian

Regular Price $30

Regular Price $38 CAD

Hardcover
ebook
Hardcover
ebook

Regular Price $30

Regular Price $38 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 26, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Sep 26, 2023

Page Count

256 Pages

Publisher

Black Dog and Leventhal Logo

ISBN-13

9780762479559

Genre

Nonfiction / Photography / Individual Photographers / Artists' Books

Description

From the photographer behind the Instagram sensation Brown Girls Do Ballet, this stunning coffee-table book showcases breathtaking images of ballerinas of color of all ages and levels – from toddlers to retirees, professionals to amateurs – that reflect today’s beautifully diverse world of dance. 

For decades the prominent image of a ballet dancer has been a white body with pale clothing. It took 75 years for American Ballet Theatre to have its first African American female principal dancer, Misty Copeland. Seeing this lack of diversity and representation, photographer TaKiyah Wallace-McMillian began her journey to document colorful ballerinas, creating breathtaking photographs that eventually became an Instagram hit and a non-profit organization called Brown Girls Do Ballet.

For TaKiyah's first book, The Color of Dance, she traveled around the country seeking out even more dancers of African, Asian, East Indian, Hispanic, and Native American ancestry to photograph for this inspirational and beautiful gift book. Featuring more than 150 images of ballerinas of all ages and levels and quotes from ballerinas, both amateur and professional, TaKiyah gives a voice to dancers who have been underrepresented for too long.

The Color of Dance redefines what this classically Euro-centric art form has looked like for centuries and will inspire dancers – and all of us – to pursue our dreams no matter what barriers are put in front of us. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

The Color of Dance illuminates the beauty and promise that Black and brown girls bring to the field of ballet. With rich, joyful, and poetic imagery, TaKiyah Wallace-McMillian captures the timeless nature of the phrase ‘dare to dream.'—Alicia Graf Mack, Dean and Director, Juilliard Dance
In The Color of Dance, TaKiyah Wallace-McMillian has lovingly centered young dancers of color as never before. This long-overdue tribute to humanity’s beauty and diversity as seen through ballet’s lens is both necessary and breathtaking. Brava!—Nikki Hefko, Director, New Orleans School of Ballet
Read More Read Less