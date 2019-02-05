Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Night Baafore Christmas

The Night Baafore Christmas

It’s Christmas Eve and Bo can’t sleep, so he starts counting sheep. But when the sheep get bored, they scatter, wreaking holiday mayhem all over the house. “Sheep 4 gnaws the stockings–leaves holes in the toes; 5 swallows some garland, and tinsel, and bows!” Children can count along with Bo as he finds the 10 mischievous sheep misbehaving throughout the house. With a house full of sheep and a mess to clean, will Bo get to sleep before Santa comes? Find out in this hilarious story of a night before Christmas gone wrong. With exuberant verse and comical illustrations, this book will have children begging for repeat readings.

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Christmas & Advent

On Sale: October 1st 2019

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9781546014584

Hardcover
