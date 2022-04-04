If You Were My Valentine
If You Were My Valentine

by Lynn Plourde

Illustrated by Jennifer L. Meyer

Board book / ISBN-13: 9780316591188

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: December 13th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Valentine's Day

PAGE COUNT: 24

This board book follow-up to If I Could Give You Christmas is an adorable celebration of love and the special relationship between parents and children.

If you were my valentine,
I would jump, jump with joy!

Valentine's Day is for cuddles, sweet treats, silly games, and spending time with the ones we hold dear. Join all kinds of animals and their valentines—from rabbits and puffins, to cougars and otters, to a bigger-than-big whale—in this cozy board book celebration of love.

