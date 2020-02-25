You're Wearing THAT to School?!

Read along with Hyperion! “Oh, yes, yes!” Penelope is so excited about the first day of school that she’s doing her happy hippo dance. She can’t wait to wear her rainbow sparkle outfit, bring her favorite stuffed toy for show-and-tell, and share a big picnic lunch with all her new friends. “Oh, no, no!” says her best pal Tiny, who started school last year. He has a few tips for Penelope about fitting in without sticking out. Follow along with word-for-word narration as the friends’ very different ways of handling peer opinion create hilarious scenes that will erase any anxiety before the first day of school.