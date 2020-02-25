Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Daddy's Zigzagging Bedtime Story
What do a truck-driving princess, space aliens who burp fire, and Kung-Fu pigs have in common? They’re all a part of the most epic bedtime story ever! When Jake and Jenny turn down every book Daddy tries to read before bed, he decides to make up his own story. In his follow up to Daddies Do It Different, Alan Lawrence Sitomer spins an unexpected adventure that zigzags from hilarious, to heartwarming, to cupcake-making unicorns, and back.Read More
