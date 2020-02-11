Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Alan Lawrence Sitomer

Alan Lawrence Sitomer is a nationally renowned speaker and was California’s Teacher of the Year in 2007. He is also the author of multiple works for young readers, including Daddies Do It Different, Nerd Girls, the Hoopster trilogy, Cinder-Smella, and The Alan Sitomer BookJam. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife and daughter.
Read More Arrow Icon