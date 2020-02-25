Nerd Girls: A Catastrophe of Nerdish Proportions





Fed up with the perpetual infighting, the school principal insists that if the two groups want to continue to “compete” with one another, they will do so in a productive manner and thus forces all six girls, Nerd Girls and ThreePees, to participate in the Academic Septhalon. But Maureen has family troubles. And issues of self-esteem. And a desire to bury her head in the sand and pretend that all of the very real issues she’s facing as a kid who is now growing up are not really happening to her.





Are cupcakes, a sarcastic sense of humor and a hope that it will all “just go away” on its own enough to get Maureen through eighth grade? Will Beanpole wake up and smell the coffee? Will Alice really be able to cure herself of the allergies that plague her?





It’s A Catastrophe of Nerdish Proportions, a fast-paced, funny, foray back into the lives of the three nerds we got to know and love in Nerd Girls: The Rise of the Dorkasaurus.