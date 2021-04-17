Celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Women's March with this delightful multigenerational picture book about female empowerment.



Lina notices her grandmother knitting with pink yarn and soon learns that she’s making special hats to wear at an important march to celebrate women and their rights. Even though she sometimes feels small, Lina learns how to knit her own pink hat, and her confidence begins to build. When Lina and her family join the Women’s March in Washington, DC, she is energized by the crowd and the sea of pink hats. It’s amazing to see so many people all knitted together! And as Lina marches, she feels much bigger than she ever has before.

Celebrate the importance of the Women’s March with young children in Virginia Zimmerman’s and Mary Newell DePalma’s remarkable and empowering story about one girl’s journey from knitting a hat to making a difference.