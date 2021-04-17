Virginia Zimmerman is a professor of English at Bucknell University as well as a children’s book author. Her middle grade novel, The Rosemary Spell, was published in 2015. This is her first picture book. She grew up in the suburbs of Washington, DC, and now lives with her family in Pennsylvania.

Mary Newell DePalma has illustrated twenty picture books and has authored seven, including the IRA/CBC Children’s Choice winner A Grand Old Tree and the Bank Street College of Education’s Best Books choice Bow-Wow Wiggle-Waggle. In her long and varied illustration career, Mary has drawn just about everything, including eyeballs, cans of shrimp, mice, matchsticks, and dogs in swimsuits. She lives in Boston.