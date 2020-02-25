Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Wazdot?
While on a field trip a young alien named Blip notices a blue and green world and sneaks off to investigate. Blip inspects and identifies each of the perplexing objects that cross his path???from a friendly pig and a clutch of ardent chickens to an annoyed cow and an oh-so-tempting tractor???can he figure out where he’s landed before his teacher shows up?Read More
