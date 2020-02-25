Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Moonday

Moonday

by

Illustrated by

Cover design or artwork by

What do you do when the moon lowers itself into your backyard?
When mornings are replaced by perpetual night,
and people sigh-sleep in their eyes.
What do you do when the tide comes in,
and all the neighborhood dogs won’t stop howling?

You take the moon for a ride.

Adam Rex creates a fantastic tale that is both imaginative and beautiful; one that blurs the line between dreams and reality.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Fantasy & Magic

On Sale: August 4th 2016

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9781368005029

