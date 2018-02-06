Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Moonday

Moonday

by

Illustrated by

What do you do when the moon lowers itself into your backyard?
When mornings are replaced by perpetual night,
and people sigh-sleep in their eyes.
What do you do when the tide comes in,
and all the neighborhood dogs won’t stop howling?

You take the moon for a ride.

Adam Rex creates a fantastic tale that is both imaginative and beautiful; one that blurs the line between dreams and reality.
CCBC Choices, 2014

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Fantasy & Magic

On Sale: September 3rd 2013

Price: $16.99 / $17.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9781423119203

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Hardcover
