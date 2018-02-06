Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moonday
What do you do when the moon lowers itself into your backyard?Read More
When mornings are replaced by perpetual night,
and people sigh-sleep in their eyes.
What do you do when the tide comes in,
and all the neighborhood dogs won’t stop howling?
You take the moon for a ride.
Adam Rex creates a fantastic tale that is both imaginative and beautiful; one that blurs the line between dreams and reality.
Hardcover
