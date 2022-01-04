Witch Hazel
by Molly Idle

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316541138

USD: $18.99  /  CAD: $23.99

ON SALE: September 27th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Science Fiction, Fantasy, Magic

PAGE COUNT: 40

Hardcover
A moving intergenerational tale about the magic of memory and the gift of sharing our stories, from a Caldecott-winning creator.
 
Something magical happens when Hazel and Hilda are together. As the seasons pass, Hazel’s broom whisks the dust off many years of joyful memories, and young Hilda watches them come to life. But is it magic making memories…or are memories making magic?
 
This poignant tale and artistic tour de force from Caldecott Honoree Molly Idle gently explores the passage of time and the transcendent power of sharing our stories.

