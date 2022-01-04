Witch Hazel

A moving intergenerational tale about the magic of memory and the gift of sharing our stories, from a Caldecott-winning creator.



Something magical happens when Hazel and Hilda are together. As the seasons pass, Hazel’s broom whisks the dust off many years of joyful memories, and young Hilda watches them come to life. But is it magic making memories…or are memories making magic?



This poignant tale and artistic tour de force from Caldecott Honoree Molly Idle gently explores the passage of time and the transcendent power of sharing our stories.