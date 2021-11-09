Eva Evergreen and the Cursed Witch

In this thrilling sequel to Eva Evergreen, Semi-Magical Witch, Eva must put a stop to the violent Culling or risk the fate of Rivelle Realm forever—perfect for fans of Kiki's Delivery Service – now in paperback!
From this day forward, we will believe in the impossible.
Eva Evergreen has fulfilled her dream of earning the rank of Novice Witch, and discovered the chilling truth behind the mysterious Culling — the violent magical storm wreaking havoc across Rivelle Realm.
But exposing the truth isn't as easy as it sounds, and soon the dangerous power behind the Culling is at large. To make matters worse Eva learns what might be the horrible truth behind her pinch of magic and her mother's own mysterious connection to the Culling and rogue magic.
With her spirits at an all-time low, Eva must muster up the courage to prove her mother's innocence and learn to believe in her own magic, if she wishes to put a stop to the Culling once and for all.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Eva Evergreen:
"Eva Evergreen's journey unfurled before my eyes like a Miyazaki film, lush and mesmerizing. I cheered for Eva every step of the way, and hope to get to spend time with her on the next leg of her journey. (And I really want a flamefox!)"—Debbi Michiko Florence, author of the Jasmine Toguchi series and Keep It Together, Keiko Carter
"Eva Evergreen shines in this high-flying, page-turning, and wonderfully heartwarming adventure! Readers will cheer as Eva discovers that friendship, community, and courage have a special magic of their own."—Temre Beltz, author of The Tragical Tale of Birdie Bloom
"Magical. Reading along as Eva tries her hardest to do good with the gifts she has -- no matter how small -- is inspiring and wondrous. Friendship, family, and flamefoxes! A magical story with the most relatable hero ever. Following Eva's story is truly a joy."—Sean Easley, author of The Hotel Between
"I read this with a smile on my face. Abe's debut is whimsical and enchanting, with a heartwarming story of family and friendship at its core. Magic wands and flamefoxes abound, and readers of all ages will fall in love with Eva's bravery and determination. A delightful fantasy -- I finished wishing I could grab a broomstick and fly into Eva's world!"—Elizabeth Lim, author of Spin the Dawn
"Eva Evergreen sparkles with magical whimsy that will remind readers of Kiki's Delivery Service! With a delightful cast of characters, Abe creates a rich world filled with intrigue, friendship, and of course magic. Eva is a charming, sometimes bumbling, but always well-intentioned Novice Witch who will have readers rooting for her from page one!"—Kat Cho, author of Wicked Fox
"Julie Abe has created an intriguing, flawed character."—School Library Connection
*"Abe creates adazzling, magical world with well-developed characters, relationships, and challenges. Bewitching -- a must-read for fantasy lovers."—Kirkus, starred review
"...as captivating and charming as before. Abe’s descriptive writing takes readers on a compelling, suspenseful adventure in a spectacular magical realm full of “impossible possibilities.” An enchanting, magical read."
—Kirkus
"...ends on a satisfying note with an action-packed resolution."—School Library Journal
"A gripping and enchanting sequel that dares readers to “believe in impossible possibilities.”"—Booklist