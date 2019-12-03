Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Julie Abe
Julie Abe has lived in Silicon Valley, spent many humid summers in Japan, and currently basks in the sunshine of Southern California with never enough books or tea, where she creates stories about magical adventures. Eva Evergreen, Semi-Magical Witch is her debut novel. Visit her online at http://www.julieabebooks.com.Read More
Eva Evergreen, Semi-Magical Witch
An enchanting fantasy in which a young witch must pass a coming-of-age quest or risk losing her magic forever, perfect for fans of Kiki's Delivery…