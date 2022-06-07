Once Upon a Book
Once Upon a Book

by Grace Lin

by Kate Messner

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316541077

USD: $18.99  /  CAD: $23.99

ON SALE: February 7th 2023

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Science Fiction, Fantasy, Magic

PAGE COUNT: 40

Hardcover

From award-winning and bestselling picture book creators Grace Lin and Kate Messner comes a modern folktale about the joy of reading.

Once upon a time, there was a girl. She went to a place alive with colors, where even the morning dew was warm. 

Alice loves to imagine herself in the magical pages of her favorite book. So when it flaps its pages and invites her in, she is swept away to a world of wonder and adventure, riding camels in the desert, swimming under the sea with colorful fish, floating in outer space, and more! But when her imaginative journey comes to an end, she yearns for the place she loves best of all.

Paired with vibrant illustrations, this lyrical, expressive story invites the reader to savor each page and indulge in the power of imagination.

