Molly Idle

Molly Idle‘s work as an author-illustrator includes the Caldecott Honor Book Flora and the Flamingo, Flora and the Penguin, Flora and the Peacocks, Flora and the Chicks, Flora and the Ostrich, and Tea Rex, Camp Rex, Sea Rex, and Santa Rex, among other books. She lives with her family in Arizona, and invites you to visit her at idleillustration.com.