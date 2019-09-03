Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Coral
Caldecott Honor author-illustrator Molly Idle offers a stunningly illustrated environmental tale featuring three very different mermaid friends who learn to coexist, in a companion to her acclaimed story Pearl.Read More
Coral, Filly, and Manta live on a sunlit reef teeming with sea life. When Coral comes upon an empty hollow at the heart of the reef and tries to keep it as her very own, Filly and Manta are banished. All that grows in the wake of her anger is regret, and Coral must find a way to turn the tide…but she can’t do it alone.
Caldecott Honor-winning author and artist Molly Idle has brilliantly illustrated a tale both timeless and timely, about the power of collaboration and the profound importance of caring for our environment…and one another.
Coral, Filly, and Manta live on a sunlit reef teeming with sea life. When Coral comes upon an empty hollow at the heart of the reef and tries to keep it as her very own, Filly and Manta are banished. All that grows in the wake of her anger is regret, and Coral must find a way to turn the tide…but she can’t do it alone.
Caldecott Honor-winning author and artist Molly Idle has brilliantly illustrated a tale both timeless and timely, about the power of collaboration and the profound importance of caring for our environment…and one another.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Pearl:
An Amazon Best Book of the Year 2018
An Amazon Best Book of the Month for October 2018
* "For her fable about patience and perseverance, Idle has created stunning watery spreads, full of curves reflecting the gently scalloped edges of the giant clam that is Pearl's home.... Careful word choice and thoughtful phrasing make this a pleasure to read aloud. A gentle, glowing lesson that even the smallest efforts can lead to large, even environmental results." --Kirkus Reviews, starred review
* "This contemporary fable is sure to captivate." --School Library Connection, starred review
"Glorious." --School Library Journal
"The story soars toward a light-filled, celestial conclusion." --Publishers Weekly
An Amazon Best Book of the Year 2018
An Amazon Best Book of the Month for October 2018
* "For her fable about patience and perseverance, Idle has created stunning watery spreads, full of curves reflecting the gently scalloped edges of the giant clam that is Pearl's home.... Careful word choice and thoughtful phrasing make this a pleasure to read aloud. A gentle, glowing lesson that even the smallest efforts can lead to large, even environmental results." --Kirkus Reviews, starred review
* "This contemporary fable is sure to captivate." --School Library Connection, starred review
"Glorious." --School Library Journal
"The story soars toward a light-filled, celestial conclusion." --Publishers Weekly