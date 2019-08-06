Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Mermaid and Me
From Instagram sensation and New York Times bestselling author-artist Soosh comes a heartwarming celebration of friendship between a mermaid and a human girl.Read More
A young girl has always loved Mermaids. Every day she wishes she could be friends with one. And on one magical day, her wish comes true.
Nestled on the beach, a place between their two worlds, these unlikely friends discover imaginative ways to go on many adventures. But will one stormy night drive them apart?
From the New York Times bestselling author and illustrator of Dad By My Side comes a gorgeously depicted story bursting with whimsy and imagination that celebrates the power of friendship.
Hardcover
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Mermaid and Me:
"Full of little- (and big-) girl wonder and whimsy, this is a must for the mermaid-obsessed."
—Kirkus Reviews
Praise for Dad By My Side:"Adorable...a universal story of endless family love."—Entertainment Weekly
"Endearing."—The Wall Street Journal
[*] "With a dad like this by a child's side, there is little that cannot be accomplished."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
"With great tenderness, Soosh conveys the many important roles that a father plays in a child's life--roles that can change from moment to moment."—Publishers Weekly