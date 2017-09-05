Soosh

Soosh is the author of Mermaid and Me and the New York Times bestselling Dad by My Side. She is self-taught artist who has been doodling, drawing, and crafting things with her hands her whole life. Dad by My Side, her debut picture book, began as a series of illustrations she posted on her Instagram that claimed the hearts of hundreds of thousands of fans worldwide. She invites you to visit her online @vskafandre and at vskafandre.com.