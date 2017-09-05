Dad By My Side

This New York Times bestselling celebration of the father-child relationship from Instagram sensation Soosh is perfect for new dads and Father’s Day!





Whether they’re playing make-believe, teaching you new things, or warding off monsters under the bed, dads are always there when you need them. Celebrate the special bond between dads and daughters with this charmingly illustrated story of a larger-than-life father and his adorable little girl that’s bursting with whimsy and love.