Dad By My Side
The New York Times bestselling celebration of the father-child relationship from Instagram sensation Soosh is perfect for new dads and Father’s Day — now as a board book!Read More
Whether they’re playing make-believe, teaching you new things, or warding off monsters under the bed, dads are always there when you need them.
Celebrate the special bond between dads and daughters in this charmingly illustrated story of a larger-than-life father and his adorable little girl that’s bursting with whimsy and love.
Praise for Dad By My Side:"Adorable...a universal story of endless family love."—Entertainment Weekly
"Endearing."—The Wall Street Journal
"With a dad like this by a child's side, there is little that cannot be accomplished."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
"With great tenderness, Soosh conveys the many important roles that a father plays in a child's life--roles that can change from moment to moment."—Publishers Weekly