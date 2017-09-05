Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Dad By My Side
A heartwarming celebration of the special relationship between a father and daughter from Instagram sensation Soosh.
Whether they’re playing make-believe, making you smile, or warding off monsters under the bed, dads are always there when you need them. Debut picture book artist Soosh celebrates fathers with a gorgeously illustrated and moving story about the parent-child bond.
When Soosh first posted her initial series of images of a larger-than-life father and his adorable daughter on Instagram, fans from across the world immediately took notice with over 2 million views on a popular viral content website in a single week.
These illustrations now come together in a universally relatable story of familial love for parents and children to share.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Dad By My Side:"Adorable...a universal story of endless family love."—Entertainment Weekly
"Endearing."—The Wall Street Journal
"With a dad like this by a child's side, there is little that cannot be accomplished."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
"With great tenderness, Soosh conveys the many important roles that a father plays in a child's life--roles that can change from moment to moment."—Publishers Weekly