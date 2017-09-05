Dad By My Side

A heartwarming celebration of the special relationship between a father and daughter from Instagram sensation Soosh.

Whether they’re playing make-believe, making you smile, or warding off monsters under the bed, dads are always there when you need them. Debut picture book artist Soosh celebrates fathers with a gorgeously illustrated and moving story about the parent-child bond.

When Soosh first posted her initial series of images of a larger-than-life father and his adorable daughter on Instagram, fans from across the world immediately took notice with over 2 million views on a popular viral content website in a single week.

These illustrations now come together in a universally relatable story of familial love for parents and children to share.