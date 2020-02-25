Take Me to Your BBQ

Aliens have landed on Willy’s farm, and they’re not leaving without a square dance and a square meal! So fire up that grill, lay on the barbeque sauce, and snatch up that fiddle. Told in verse, this rollicking story puts a twist on the typical encounter with the third kind. Adam McCauley’s out-of-this-world illustrations match Kathy Duval’s hoe-down rhymes like ribs and taters! Get ready for some extraterrestrial, lip-smacking fun.