Alpaca Pati's Fancy Fleece
An adorable picture book about an alpaca who loves to dress up and what happens when she learns her beautiful coat will be sheared.Read More
Little alpaca Pati has a beautiful coat of fur that is the envy of the other alpacas. Pati loves to adorn her fur with velvet bows, sparkly hair clips, and flower headbands. When she learns that she will have to lose her coat in the spring, she is heartbroken. She doesn’t want to give up what makes her beautiful, so she runs away to the city. Upon arriving, Pati is amazed by the many vibrant goods for sale at the market. She realizes that her alpaca fur is used to make everything and decides that she must give up her coat to keep the villagers warm. Incorporating Spanish terminology throughout, Alpaca Pati’s Fancy Fleece offers an endearing message about sacrifice and reminds readers that it’s what’s on the inside that counts.
