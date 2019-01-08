Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Tracey Kyle
Tracey Kyle is the author of four picture books. She spends most of her time teaching Spanish to 8th graders and is a member of SCBWI. Tracey lives in Virginia with her husband and two cats, and when she’s not writing lesson plans or working on a new story, she loves to read, cook, and practice yoga.Read More
Yoss Sanchez is an illustrator and animator from Costa Rica.
By the Author
Alpaca Pati's Fancy Fleece
An adorable picture book about an alpaca who loves to dress up and what happens when she learns her beautiful coat will be sheared.Little alpaca…