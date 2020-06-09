Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
A Night at the Farm
A Bedtime Party
A quirky bedtime story about an eclectic cast of miniature farm animals and what they get themselves into while the farmer is fast asleep.Read More
After a long day of work, the farmer has gone to bed. But for her farm animals, the party is just getting started. While the farmer sleeps, the cows steal her truck to go to the moo-vies, the pigs pamper themselves, and the goats put on a midnight fashion show. This photographic book of miniatures depicts the mischief the farm animals get into in this adorable bedtime book.
After a long day of work, the farmer has gone to bed. But for her farm animals, the party is just getting started. While the farmer sleeps, the cows steal her truck to go to the moo-vies, the pigs pamper themselves, and the goats put on a midnight fashion show. This photographic book of miniatures depicts the mischief the farm animals get into in this adorable bedtime book.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use