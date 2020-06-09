Chelsea Cates

C+C Mini Factory received an Annual Shorty Award for Best Instagrammer. They have over 34,000 followers on Instagram, have twice been named an “account to follow” by Instagram itself, and have been featured on Instagram’s feed and blog. They have been featured by Travel + Leisure, BuzzFeed, VIMBY, Time Out New York, Oyster Mag, Omaha Magazine, Brooklyn News 12, kinder MODERN blog, on the front page of the Omaha World-Herald, Bedford + Bowery, The Brooklyn Paper, Influenth, The Daily Miniature, SquintBox, What I’m Holding, and were named one of “The 25 Coolest Instagram Accounts You Should Be Following” by Business Insider India. As Influencers, C+C Mini Factory has worked with Starbucks and Mozilla Firefox. Other collaborations include Refinery29, Boundless Brooklyn, Putnam & Putnam, Miniature Rhino, Brooklyn Comedy Festival, Lammily, and Projecteo. Their work has been exhibited in galleries in New York and San Francisco.