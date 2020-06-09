A Night at the Farm

A quirky bedtime story about an eclectic cast of miniature farm animals and what they get themselves into while the farmer is fast asleep.



After a long day of work, the farmer has gone to bed. But for her farm animals, the party is just getting started. While the farmer sleeps, the cows steal her truck to go to the moo-vies, the pigs pamper themselves, and the goats put on a midnight fashion show. This photographic book of miniatures depicts the mischief the farm animals get into in this adorable bedtime book.

