Orders over $45 ship FREE

Where Are Your Shoes, Mr. Brown?
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Where Are Your Shoes, Mr. Brown?

by Justin Rhodes

Illustrated by Heather Dickinson

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $23.99 CAD

Hardcover
Hardcover

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $23.99 CAD

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Mar 14, 2023

Page Count

32 Pages

Publisher

Worthy Kids

ISBN-13

9781546003892

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Farm Animals

Description

Join a young boy affectionately known as Mr. Brown as he searches for his shoes across the family farm in this first picture book from social media icon and author of The Rooted Life, Justin Rhodes.

Gideon, the second oldest child of homesteaders Justin and Rebekah Rhodes, is infamously known as the shoe-losing "Mr. Brown." It drives his papa nuts, especially when it’s time to head out to do chores on the farm. Where Are Your Shoes, Mr. Brown? is an engaging story that follows Mr. Brown as he searches for his missing shoes, bringing a humorous message about responsibility along with an underlying theme of a parent's love. Justin and Rebekah are parents to five children and involve the them in much of the work on the farm to teach values of hard work, problem solving, and life skills like growing their own food.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less