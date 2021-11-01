Justin Rhodes is a Permaculturalist, film producer, and author, teaching folks to work with nature to produce their own sustenance and live a more abundant life. Seasoned homesteaders, the Rhodes family has enjoyed many years of practicing "beyond organic" and permaculture methods on their 75-acre family farm near Asheville NC.

Justin trained under the highly accredited Geoff Lawton of PRI Australia for his Permaculture Design Certificate (PDC) and has studied natural chicken care under popular author, Pat Foremen. Abundant Permaculture was founded out of a love of teaching and the sustainable movement.