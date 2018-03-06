Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Land of Stories Complete Paperback Gift Set
Dive into the complete #1 New York Times bestselling series The Land of Stories with this beautiful paperback gift set.Read More
Through the mysterious powers of a cherished book of stories, twins Alex and Conner leave their world behind and find themselves in a foreign land full of wonder and magic where they come face-to-face with the fairy-tale characters they grew up reading about.
#1 New York Times bestselling author Chris Colfer invites readers to join Alex and Conner from the beginning on their fairy-tale adventures in this gorgeous paperback boxed set, which includes all six books in the Land of Stories series: The Wishing Spell, The Enchantress Returns, A Grimm Warning, Beyond the Kingdoms, An Author’s Odyssey, and Worlds Collide.
Trade Paperback
Praise for the Land of Stories series:
A #1 New York Times Bestseller
A Barnes & Noble Best Kids' Book of the Year
"A magical debut."—Family Circle
"Captivating."—Teen Vogue
"In The Land of Stories, Colfer showcases his talent for crafting fancifully imaginative plots and multidimensional characters."—Los Angeles Times
"There's more in Colfer's magic kingdoms than Disney has dreamt of."—USA Today
"It will hit big with its combination of earnestness and playful poise."—The New York Times Book Review
"It's hard not to love a book dedicated to the Glee star's grandmother...Colfer gets off many good lines [and] the nifty ending ties the plot's multiple strands up while leaving room for further fairy tale adventures."—Publishers Weekly