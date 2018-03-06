The Land of Stories Complete Paperback Gift Set





Through the mysterious powers of a cherished book of stories, twins Alex and Conner leave their world behind and find themselves in a foreign land full of wonder and magic where they come face-to-face with the fairy-tale characters they grew up reading about.



#1 New York Times bestselling author Chris Colfer invites readers to join Alex and Conner from the beginning on their fairy-tale adventures in this gorgeous paperback boxed set, which includes all six books in the Land of Stories series: The Wishing Spell, The Enchantress Returns, A Grimm Warning, Beyond the Kingdoms, An Author’s Odyssey, and Worlds Collide.