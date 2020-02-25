Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Cupcake

Cupcake

by

Illustrated by

Cover design or artwork by

Poor Vanilla Cupcake. He’s feeling a bit drab next to his fancy brothers and sisters. But when his new pal, Candle, comes along with some fresh ideas, the two hatch a plan to become the snazziest duo ever found on a plate!

With an undeniably adorable hero and eye-catching design, Cupcake is sure to appeal to the sweet tooth in young readers everywhere.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Humorous Stories

On Sale: February 10th 2015

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9781484728628

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews