The First Notes
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The First Notes

The Story of Do, Re, Mi

by Julie Andrews

by Emma Walton Hamilton

Illustrated by Chiara Fedele

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316265904

USD: $18.99  /  CAD: $23.99

ON SALE: November 1st 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Performing Arts / Music

PAGE COUNT: 40

Hardcover
Centuries ago, a young Italian monk named Guido longed to find a way to write and teach music. Eventually, he created the musical scale, using the words Do-Re-Mi-Fa-Sol-La-Ti-Do…one syllable for each note. Though the other monks thought it was a waste of time, Guido's music couldn't be silenced. His discovery remains the foundation for learning music today, and inspired the famous song “Do-Re-Mi,” which Julie Andrews sang in the beloved movie The Sound of Music.

This richly illustrated picture book from beloved icon Julie Andrews and her daughter, bestselling author Emma Walton Hamilton, introduces readers to the remarkable story of Guido d’Arezzo’s development of musical notation. In addition to the lyrics of "Do-Re-Mi" illustrated in full color, the backmatter includes an author’s note, extensive historical notes, and a glossary.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less