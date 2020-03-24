



Iconic band Guns N’ Roses gives new meaning to the beloved lyrics from Sweet Child O’ Mine in this vivid, heartfelt picture book. Follow a child’s wondrous discovery that music is everywhere around us–from the gentle wind blowing through the bluest skies, to the fearful crash of the thunder and the rain.





With Jennifer Zivoin’s evocative, sweeping paintings, Sweet Child O’ Mine celebrates love and music, and how they bring us together in the sweetest ways.