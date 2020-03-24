Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

She’s got a smile that it seems to me
Reminds me of childhood memories…

Iconic band Guns N’ Roses gives new meaning to the beloved lyrics from Sweet Child O’ Mine in this vivid, heartfelt picture book. Follow a child’s wondrous discovery that music is everywhere around us–from the gentle wind blowing through the bluest skies, to the fearful crash of the thunder and the rain.

With Jennifer Zivoin’s evocative, sweeping paintings, Sweet Child O’ Mine celebrates love and music, and how they bring us together in the sweetest ways.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Performing Arts / Music

On Sale: September 1st 2020

Price: $18.99 / $23.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9780316493352

