Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Guns N’ Roses
Jennifer Zivion worked as a graphic designer and then as a creative director before becoming a professional illustrator. Her artwork has appeared in books, magazines, and an exhibit at the world’s largest children’s museum. Jennifer lives in Indiana with her husband and two daughters.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use