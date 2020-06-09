Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Leah Hong
Leah Hong is a graduate of Emily Carr University with a visual arts degree in painting and drawing, she has worked as an illustrator and graphic designer. Her lifelong love of drawing and storytelling led her to create her illustrated debut, Happy Dreams, Little Bunny. She lives with her family in Vancouver, British Columbia.Read More
