Happy Dreams, Little Bunny

This stunningly illustrated debut is The Runaway Bunny for a new generation — a captivating flight of fancy that also provides a strategy to help children lull themselves into dreamland.





Little Bunny can’t sleep! There’s so much to think and wonder about, big and small. But with a nudge from Mommy, Little Bunny discovers that sometimes our thoughts can be turned into happy dreams…where anything is possible.





Debut author and illustrator Leah Hong’s tender drawings and gentle dialogue between mother and child sing a modern lullaby for anyone who has trouble falling asleep — or whose imagination has soared at bedtime.