The Story of David and Goliath
by Running Press

Illustrated by Helen Dardik

Board book / ISBN-13: 9780762463329

USD: $9.95  /  CAD: $12.99

ON SALE: June 5th 2018

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious / Christian / Action & Adventure

PAGE COUNT: 26

A classic tale of bravery and faith in this inspiring retelling of a timeless Bible story.

A long time ago, there was a giant named Goliath, who even the toughest soldiers were afraid to fight. But one young boy, David, was very brave, and he found the courage to stand up to Goliath. Armed with only his slingshot and his faith in God, David defeated Goliath and brought peace to his people.

Share the classic, remarkable tale of David and Goliath with young ones in the third book of this delightful series. With stunning art by Helen Dardik and simplified text for little readers, The Story of David and Goliath is sure to become a perennial favorite for families.

