Running Press
Running Press Kids is a children’s book publisher based in Philadelphia, PA.Read More
Rachel McAlister grew up in St. Louis, Missouri, where she had a passion for creating and fell in love with art. She studied visual development at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco and works as a freelancer and children’s book illustrator. She lives with her two cats in Los Angeles, California.
