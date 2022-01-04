E.T. Talking Figurine

"E. T. phone home" with this officially licensed kit celebrating everyone’s favorite extraterrestrial.
2022 © Universal City Studios LLC. All Rights Reserved.
- SPECIFICATIONS: Includes a 3½ -inch figurine of E. T. with a light-up glowing heart
- SOUND ELEMENT: Features audio of iconic E. T. phrases, including “E.T phone home,” “Be good,” and more
- BOOK INCLUDED: 32-page book with popular quotes and images from the original film
- PERFECT GIFT: A must-have gift for fans of E. T.
- OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic collectible
