E.T. Talking Figurine
E.T. Talking Figurine

With Light and Sound!

by Running Press

RP Minis

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762480272

USD: $14.95  /  CAD: $19.5

ON SALE: September 6th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Film / Genres / Science Fiction & Fantasy

PAGE COUNT: 32

Trade Paperback
"E. T. phone home" with this officially licensed kit celebrating everyone’s favorite extraterrestrial. 
  • SPECIFICATIONS: Includes a 3½ -inch figurine of E. T. with a light-up glowing heart
  • SOUND ELEMENT: Features audio of iconic E. T. phrases, including “E.T phone home,” “Be good,” and more
  • BOOK INCLUDED: 32-page book with popular quotes and images from the original film
  • PERFECT GIFT: A must-have gift for fans of E. T.
  • OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic collectible

2022 © Universal City Studios LLC. All Rights Reserved.

