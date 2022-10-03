Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Daily Magic
A Deck of Mystical Inspiration for Your Everyday Life
Tap into your intuition and discover the magic all around you in this mini deck of mystical inspiration, featuring inspiration, mini-rituals and more from award-winning author Maia Toll.
- Find the magic within. From listening to your own instincts to uncovering the rhythms of the natural world around you, this mini deck will offer bite-sized ideas and musings to help you tap into your own profound magic.
- Inspiration to take with you anywhere. Sized to fit in the palm of your hand (approx. 2 1/2 X 3"), these miniature cards allow you to bring magical concepts, idea-starters, and mediations with you wherever you feel most enchanted.
- From author Maia Toll. Trusted mystical author Maia Toll (The Night School, The Wild Wisdom Series), draws on her own journey of magical discovery to offer inspiration and guidance in this compact deck-and-guidebook set.
- Beautiful, deluxe package. Featuring 100 cards and a 48-page paperback book (2 1/2 X 3") in a magnetic-closure carrying case, this fully-illustrated set captures the wonder of discovering that magic is all around you.
- A perfect gift. An ideal gift or self-purchase for inspiration seekers, mystics, and magic-curious practitioners.
