The Illustrated Crystallary
Guidance and Rituals from 36 Magical Gems & Minerals
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 1, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
In the ancient world there were three medicine kingdoms: animal, vegetable, and mineral. Following her previous acclaimed volumes on animal (The Illustrated Bestiary) and vegetable (The Illustrated Herbiary), Maia Toll fulfills the call for mineral with The Illustrated Crystallary, exploring the mystical qualities of 36 fascinating crystals and minerals, including amethyst, hematite, mica, smokey quartz, emerald, ruby, and more. Combining bits of ancient wisdom with her own insights, Toll illuminates the aspects and energy of each stone and, through rituals and reflections, the life guidance it might offer contemporary readers. Obsidian’s shiny surface and sharp edges reflect the shadowy corners of the self and serve as the tool for cutting them loose. The sky-like color of earthly turquoise provides balance between opposing forces. Stunning illustrations by Kate O’Hara magnify the symbolism of each crystal and are also featured on 36 bonus cards included in an envelope bound in the back of the book.
Also available: The Illustrated Herbiary and The Illustrated Bestiary
What's Inside
Praise
“In The Illustrated Crystallary, modern oracle Maia Toll hands you her seeing eye. As you scry into her luminous dreamscape, you'll find intimate passages written with humor, wisdom, and the clarity of a sage. This book will center you in a timeless truth: your relationship with Earth will deepen when you listen to Her stories told in stone.” — Sarah Thomas, LAc, founder of the Upper Clarity School of Stone Medicine
“Enchanting, fascinating, and surprising. Maia Toll introduces us to stones as teachers, and invites us into relationship with them so we may deepen our relationship with ourselves. This is the most beautiful, sane, and humane book about crystals I know. What a gift.” — Sarah Selecky, author of Radiant Shimmering Light
“Toll’s poetic and practical prose offers a gentle invitation into the world of crystals for those who dabble and, for more serious readers, new ways of thinking.” — Kelley Knight, author of Spells for the Modern Mystic
“An informative, empowering, and introspective must-read for every witch non-witch alike!” — Amanda Lovelace, best-selling author of the princess saves herself in this one