The Illustrated Bestiary
Guidance and Rituals from 36 Inspiring Animals
Description
Author and spiritual wellness guide Maia Toll turns the insight and wisdom that birthed The Illustrated Crystallary and The Illustrated Herbiary — her best-selling volume on the mystical power of plants — to the mysteries of the animal kingdom. She profiles the mystical, meaningful traits of 36 powerful animals and explores how those traits can guide our intentions, inform our actions, and offer wisdom and insight. Spring Peeper’s ability to reemerge from frozen hibernation can inspire us to reinvent ourselves. Katydid’s five eyes can lend clarity of vision when we need to see the bigger picture. A deck of 36 oracle cards beautifully illustrated by Kate O'Hara, plus suggested rituals, readings, and reflections, guide readers in cultivating and accessing each animal’s special energy.
What's Inside
Praise
“O’Hara’s bright, bold colors and energetic designs match Toll’s impassioned prose… This poetic, gorgeous oracle deck will make a perfect gift for spiritual animal lovers.” — Publisher's Weekly
“This book is enchanting — a dive into the wonder, wisdom, and healing offered to us by the natural world.” — Dr. Linda Bender, author of Animal Wisdom: Learning From the Spiritual Lives of Animals
“Inspiring rituals, contemplation of mythology and cultural traditions, and evocative art work together to create a spiritual guide to animals that uplifts, guides, and encourages self-reflection. A marvelous tool for deepening your relationship with key fauna of the world, and an ideal addition to the shelf of anyone open to connecting with the animal kingdom.” — Arin Murphy-Hiscock, author of The Green Witch
