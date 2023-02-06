Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

The Illustrated Herbiary Puzzle: California Poppy (750 pieces)
The Illustrated Herbiary Puzzle: California Poppy (750 pieces)

by Maia Toll

Illustrated by Kate O’Hara

Puzzle

Regular Price $19.95

Regular Price $24.95 CAD

Description

Enter the world of bewitching botanicals with California Poppy (Eschscholzia californica). This puzzle features the intricate lines and lush colors of illustrator Kate O’Hara art and highlights poppy’s rich symbolism. As described in Maia Toll’s best-selling book The Illustrated Herbiary, poppy opens her petals in daylight and closes them when night comes, resurrecting herself each morning after deep relaxation and rest. Experience the restorative powers of poppy as you place each piece and watch her come into bloom.

