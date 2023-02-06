The Illustrated Herbiary Puzzle: California Poppy (750 pieces)

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 20, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Enter the world of bewitching botanicals with California Poppy (Eschscholzia californica). This puzzle features the intricate lines and lush colors of illustrator Kate O’Hara art and highlights poppy’s rich symbolism. As described in Maia Toll’s best-selling book The Illustrated Herbiary, poppy opens her petals in daylight and closes them when night comes, resurrecting herself each morning after deep relaxation and rest. Experience the restorative powers of poppy as you place each piece and watch her come into bloom.