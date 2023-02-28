Accidentally Wes Anderson Puzzle

EASTERN COLUMBIA BUILDING in Los Angeles, California, United States

PALACIO LIÉVANO in Bogota, Colombia.

HOTEL OPERA in Prague, Czech Republic.

ARASHIYAMA MONKEY PARK in Kyoto, Japan

GREEN POINT LIGHTHOUSE in Cape Town, South Africa

DEMOY HUT in Wiencke Island, Antarctica

And more!

1,000 puzzle pieces.

Double-sided to-scale keepsake poster.

Resealable polybag for storage.

What could be more quintessentialthan a Wes Anderson-inspired gallery wall? Puzzlers, film buffs, and AWA fans alike will delight in assembling the images within this image—a distinctive wall full of ornate frames, each containing a photo from the original bestsellingbook, as well as several never-been-seen bonus photos.Puzzlers will enjoy recreating:Box Includes: