Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Accidentally Wes Anderson Puzzle
1000 Piece Puzzle
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 24, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Piece together the world’s wonders from the comfort of your home with the definitive Accidentally Wes Anderson Puzzle.
What could be more quintessential Accidentally Wes Anderson than a Wes Anderson-inspired gallery wall? Puzzlers, film buffs, and AWA fans alike will delight in assembling the images within this image—a distinctive wall full of ornate frames, each containing a photo from the original bestselling Accidentally Wes Anderson book, as well as several never-been-seen bonus photos.
Puzzlers will enjoy recreating:
What could be more quintessential Accidentally Wes Anderson than a Wes Anderson-inspired gallery wall? Puzzlers, film buffs, and AWA fans alike will delight in assembling the images within this image—a distinctive wall full of ornate frames, each containing a photo from the original bestselling Accidentally Wes Anderson book, as well as several never-been-seen bonus photos.
Puzzlers will enjoy recreating:
- EASTERN COLUMBIA BUILDING in Los Angeles, California, United States
- PALACIO LIÉVANO in Bogota, Colombia.
- HOTEL OPERA in Prague, Czech Republic.
- ARASHIYAMA MONKEY PARK in Kyoto, Japan
- GREEN POINT LIGHTHOUSE in Cape Town, South Africa
- DEMOY HUT in Wiencke Island, Antarctica
- And more!
- 1,000 puzzle pieces.
- Double-sided to-scale keepsake poster.
- Resealable polybag for storage.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use